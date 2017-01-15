Tweets: Liverpool stars look ahead to Man Utd game

Tomorrow is the biggest match in this country. It’s the North-West Derby and I want to win it! #ACE17 #NeverFollow @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/qfPN4Sgr6B — Roberto_Firmino (@Roberto_Firmino) January 14, 2017

A couple of Liverpool players have posted pre-match tweets ahead of today’s Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino made it clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford with all three points today after what he dubbed the biggest match in the country.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet echoed those sentiments. He said he was focused on nothing else apart from getting the three points. He also noted it was a massive game.