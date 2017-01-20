Tweets: Memphis Depay says goodbye to Man Utd team-mates

Lyon new boy Memphis Depay has taken the unusual step of writing individual farewells to several of his former Manchester United team-mates.

The Netherlands international, aged 22, will be unveiled by the French team this afternoon.

In the meantime, he has been saying goodbye to some of his closest friends in the United dressing room.

Captain Wayne Rooney was among those to receive a personalised tweet. Depay also wrote to David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.