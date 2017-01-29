Tweets and Photo: Man Utd players react to beating Wigan

Manchester United hopes of two trips to Wembley this season are on track after a 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round tie today.

Having seen off Hull City to reach the EFL Cup final last week, this afternoon they brushed off the Latics to book their place in the fifth round.

Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the goals.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game on social media.