Tweets and Photo: Man Utd players react to beating Wigan

A great evening with a fantastic win in front of our fans! Thanks to everyone for the great support! 👏🏼 #mufc pic.twitter.com/0HIHuxsgXA
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 29, 2017
Manchester United hopes of two trips to Wembley this season are on track after a 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round tie today.
Having seen off Hull City to reach the EFL Cup final last week, this afternoon they brushed off the Latics to book their place in the fifth round.
Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the goals.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the game on social media.
Great to be back on that scoresheet 🙌🏽🔥…boys were solid after a strong showing from Wigan, 5th round here we come 😎 #mufc pic.twitter.com/bnxA9zCX76
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 29, 2017
On to the next round #EmiratesFACup #Manutd ! pic.twitter.com/WnVpt1ajP4
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) January 29, 2017
Excited to make it to the 5th round as we aim to win this beautiful trophy #EmiratesFACup Congrats to Joel & Axel for their debuts 👏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/wn1oTNH3SR
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 29, 2017
On to the Next round @ManUtd @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/JhxD0rmDGq
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) January 29, 2017