Tweets and Photos: Arsenal player react to FA Cup win over Southampton

Had to sprinkle a little bit on that feeling… pic.twitter.com/AmCy191wcs
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) January 28, 2017
Arsenal recorded a comfortable 0-5 away win over Southampton in this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie.
The Gunners’ progression to the fifth round was the most important aspect of the match, but a close second was Danny Welbeck’s return to the scoresheet. The injury-hit striker scored the first two goals.
Former Saints youngster Theo Walcott bagged a hat-trick for the final three goals.
Here’s what Welbeck, Walcott and some of their team-mates had to say about the game.
Hat trick ⚽ ⚽⚽ – on to next round !! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/woUrZHBQEE
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 28, 2017
Welcome back @DannyWelbeck pic.twitter.com/QOukLTY5mP
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 28, 2017
Onto the next round! 🙌🏽 #COYG pic.twitter.com/Yt8J6Qyxjm
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 28, 2017
Great Team Performance & The Fans Were Amazing … Next Round Here We Come 👏🏽⚽️ #AFC pic.twitter.com/Q3CYMn4sap
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 28, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Next @EmiratesFACup round here we are! A great performance by the team today ⚽👌🏽 #cleansheet #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/ejfLd4keb5
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 28, 2017
Muy buen trabajo hoy…. To the next round ➡️ @EmiratesFACup #arsenal 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/zfpkxreXK9
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) January 28, 2017
Focus & hard work gets you where you want to be.. And that's the next round 😝#COYG pic.twitter.com/vp3X5cCTr1
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 28, 2017