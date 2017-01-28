Tweets and Photos: Arsenal player react to FA Cup win over Southampton

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 0-5 away win over Southampton in this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

The Gunners’ progression to the fifth round was the most important aspect of the match, but a close second was Danny Welbeck’s return to the scoresheet. The injury-hit striker scored the first two goals.

Former Saints youngster Theo Walcott bagged a hat-trick for the final three goals.

Here’s what Welbeck, Walcott and some of their team-mates had to say about the game.