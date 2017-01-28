Tweets and Photos: Arsenal player react to FA Cup win over Southampton

Had to sprinkle a little bit on that feeling… pic.twitter.com/AmCy191wcs — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) January 28, 2017

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 0-5 away win over Southampton in this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

The Gunners’ progression to the fifth round was the most important aspect of the match, but a close second was Danny Welbeck’s return to the scoresheet. The injury-hit striker scored the first two goals.

Former Saints youngster Theo Walcott bagged a hat-trick for the final three goals.

Here’s what Welbeck, Walcott and some of their team-mates had to say about the game.

Hat trick ⚽ ⚽⚽ – on to next round !! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/woUrZHBQEE — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 28, 2017

Great Team Performance & The Fans Were Amazing … Next Round Here We Come 👏🏽⚽️ #AFC pic.twitter.com/Q3CYMn4sap — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 28, 2017