Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Crystal Palace

Three Points ✅ Clean Sheet ✅ Goal ✅ Great Way To Celebrate A New Year!! #BIG17 #COYG pic.twitter.com/kl7capsa2N
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 1, 2017
Arsenal recorded a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace yesterday to ensure they started 2017 by securing three points.
The Gunners’ New Year’s Day victory moved them up to third in the Premier League table.
A spectacular overhead backheel scorpion kick from Olivier Giroud and a header from Alex Iwobi were enough to see off the Eagles.
Here is how some of Arsene Wenger’s players reacted to the game and the perfect start to the new year.
Perfect way to start the new year with a cleansheet & 3 points!! Focus now on Bournemouth this Tuesday 💪 #COYG pic.twitter.com/cinL33wsLr
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 1, 2017
Happy new year to all @Arsenal fans! Hope you enjoyed those 3 points, @_OlivierGiroud_ bringing in 2017 in a special way! 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/cixw9zmFty
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) January 1, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 2-0 home win. Good effort and the start into the new year we were looking for. That goal from @_OlivierGiroud_ … 🔥🔥 #sm20 @arsenal
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 1, 2017