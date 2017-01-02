Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Crystal Palace

Posted by - January 2, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Photos, Premier League

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace yesterday to ensure they started 2017 by securing three points.

The Gunners’ New Year’s Day victory moved them up to third in the Premier League table.

A spectacular overhead backheel scorpion kick from Olivier Giroud and a header from Alex Iwobi were enough to see off the Eagles.

Here is how some of Arsene Wenger’s players reacted to the game and the perfect start to the new year.

Good way to start the new year with 3 points. What a goal of giroud😳

A photo posted by Nacho Monreal (@nachomonrealoficial) on