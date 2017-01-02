Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Crystal Palace

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace yesterday to ensure they started 2017 by securing three points.

The Gunners’ New Year’s Day victory moved them up to third in the Premier League table.

A spectacular overhead backheel scorpion kick from Olivier Giroud and a header from Alex Iwobi were enough to see off the Eagles.

Here is how some of Arsene Wenger’s players reacted to the game and the perfect start to the new year.

Nothing is better than such a great win to start 2017.. job done with the gunners , so now let's focus on CAN with the national team.. I will miss you guys but be sure I'll be watching you and supporting you from there 💪🏼 A photo posted by Mohamed Elneny (@elnennym) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Perfect way to start the new year with a cleansheet & 3 points!! Focus now on Bournemouth this Tuesday 💪 #COYG pic.twitter.com/cinL33wsLr — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 1, 2017

Good way to start the new year with 3 points. What a goal of giroud😳 A photo posted by Nacho Monreal (@nachomonrealoficial) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Happy new year to all @Arsenal fans! Hope you enjoyed those 3 points, @_OlivierGiroud_ bringing in 2017 in a special way! 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/cixw9zmFty — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) January 1, 2017