Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Preston

One more strong team character for coming back in the game! Big support from our fans! Nice to see my man @DannyWelbeck back on track! #COYG pic.twitter.com/MuL49u3Ktd
— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) January 7, 2017
Arsenal came from behind to beat Preston North End in yesterday evening’s FA Cup third round tie.
The Gunners were trailing at half-time after a limp first-half performance, but Aaron Ramsey equalised early in the second-half and Olivier Giroud scored a late winner.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to the game. Their first-half showing was quickly forgotten and the focus was very much on their progress to the fourth round.
Always special to play in this tournament and really pleased to progress! #facup pic.twitter.com/yhNMIJUkZn
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 7, 2017
That Was A Tough Game!! Really Pleased We Got The Win In The End And Good To Get An Assist👌🏾. #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/cIY1GbuvcB
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 7, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Next round in the @EmiratesFACup! 👍🏽 Thank you for today's fantastic away support 👏🏽 #PNEARS #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/KyRF3zicGl
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 7, 2017
Happy for helping my team moving on to the next round. Way to come back lads 💪🏽#WeAreTheArsenal #EmiratesFACup #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/6oCEKuuSec
— Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) January 7, 2017