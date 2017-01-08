Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Preston

One more strong team character for coming back in the game! Big support from our fans! Nice to see my man @DannyWelbeck back on track! #COYG pic.twitter.com/MuL49u3Ktd — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) January 7, 2017

Arsenal came from behind to beat Preston North End in yesterday evening’s FA Cup third round tie.

The Gunners were trailing at half-time after a limp first-half performance, but Aaron Ramsey equalised early in the second-half and Olivier Giroud scored a late winner.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to the game. Their first-half showing was quickly forgotten and the focus was very much on their progress to the fourth round.

Always special to play in this tournament and really pleased to progress! #facup pic.twitter.com/yhNMIJUkZn — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 7, 2017

That Was A Tough Game!! Really Pleased We Got The Win In The End And Good To Get An Assist👌🏾. #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/cIY1GbuvcB — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 7, 2017