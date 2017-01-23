Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to last-gasp win over Burnley

Arsenal secured all three points at home to Burnley in yesterday’s Premier League encounter, but only by the skin of their teeth.

The 10-man Gunners needed a penalty from Alexis Sanchez deep into injury time to record a 2-1 win over the Clarets.

Their was an understandable sense of relief in the post-match social media updates from members of Arsene Wenger’s squad.

Here’s what some of the players had to to say about the last-gasp victory, including Shkodran Mustafi who opened the scoring with his first goal for the club.

Everyone Dug In Today & Showed Our Determination To Get The 3 Points … Fans Were Amazing & Kept Singing Till The End 🙌🏾 ❤#BIG17 pic.twitter.com/5YpMTGZabw — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 22, 2017

Fight until the end ⚽️⚽️ and the 3 points stay at home👏@arsenal A video posted by Nacho Monreal (@nachomonrealoficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:00pm PST