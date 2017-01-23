Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to last-gasp win over Burnley

🔙🔛🔝 WHAT A GAME!!! Extremely happy about the last minute win and my first goal for @Arsenal! ⚽🔥 #ARSBUR #COYG #sm20 pic.twitter.com/fkgEgerMZd
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 22, 2017
Arsenal secured all three points at home to Burnley in yesterday’s Premier League encounter, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The 10-man Gunners needed a penalty from Alexis Sanchez deep into injury time to record a 2-1 win over the Clarets.
Their was an understandable sense of relief in the post-match social media updates from members of Arsene Wenger’s squad.
Here’s what some of the players had to to say about the last-gasp victory, including Shkodran Mustafi who opened the scoring with his first goal for the club.
4⃣↗2⃣ … Rollercoaster of emotions today 😱😅 3 points – this is what counts 💪🏽 #YaGunnersYa #AFCvBFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/mRuoNw9hW3
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 22, 2017
Everyone Dug In Today & Showed Our Determination To Get The 3 Points … Fans Were Amazing & Kept Singing Till The End 🙌🏾 ❤#BIG17 pic.twitter.com/5YpMTGZabw
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 22, 2017
Eventful 8 minutes to come on for… #COYG pic.twitter.com/oy2pnhrWXc
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 22, 2017