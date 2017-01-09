Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players on Peterborough game

Premier League leaders Chelsea recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in yesterday’s FA Cup third round clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues coasted to victory thanks to goals from Pedro Rodriguez (two), Michy Batshuayi and Willian. Their League One opponents did get on the scoresheet shortly after Blues captain John Terry was sent-off.

Here’s what Chelsea’s players had to say about the game, starting with the goalscorers.

The game also marked young defender Kurt Zouma’s return to first-team action after 11 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Here’s what some of the other players had to say about the game.

