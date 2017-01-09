Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players on Peterborough game

Premier League leaders Chelsea recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in yesterday’s FA Cup third round clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues coasted to victory thanks to goals from Pedro Rodriguez (two), Michy Batshuayi and Willian. Their League One opponents did get on the scoresheet shortly after Blues captain John Terry was sent-off.

Here’s what Chelsea’s players had to say about the game, starting with the goalscorers.

A goal & an assist but most important is a great win by the team ✌ congrats to peterborough and good luck for the season#cfc #jobdone pic.twitter.com/zcbIwXJFRX — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 8, 2017

The game also marked young defender Kurt Zouma’s return to first-team action after 11 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Thanks to all the @ChelseaFC fans for your support. Really pleased to be back at the bridge after 11 months @mbatshuayi pic.twitter.com/MMvxEUObeo — Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 8, 2017

Here’s what some of the other players had to say about the game.

Onto the next round! Nice to be back in action again. Thanks to our fans for the great support. #facup #cfc pic.twitter.com/bEU8jGhO3c — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) January 8, 2017

Good to get through to the next round in the @EmiratesFACup. Happy to play 90 and buzzing my bro @KurtZouma is back #cfc pic.twitter.com/ClYLlwh1HB — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) January 8, 2017