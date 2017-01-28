Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Brentford

Assist 🎁 Goal ⚽ Clean sheet ✋ Perfect day at the office 😊😊 thanks for all the messages !! On to the next round 🔵 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/mUj8AF3cr4
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 28, 2017
Premier League table-toppers Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable victory over Brentford today.
Head coach Antonio Conte rotated his squad, but the players that came in to face the Bees were more than up to the task and recorded a 4-0 win.
After the final whistle, the players involved – and a few who were not involved – posted on their social media account to react to the game.
Here’s what they had to say.
Muy buenas sensaciones también en la FA Cup. Seguimos avanzando. / Feeling good on the @EmiratesFACup too. Keep on running #ComeOnChelsea 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cKfwx7RbXO
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 28, 2017
What a win!! 💪🏾⚽️ #cfc
Support was great 😁 pic.twitter.com/pSlUNjQwle
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) January 28, 2017
Great win in the FA Cup today, happy to be back at the Bridge! Thank you for the support👌🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QIFT1OCxJj
— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) January 28, 2017
Very good and important win today ! On to the next round 💪🏾👍🏾👏🏾⚽ @mbatshuayi 👏🏾 #FACup #CFC pic.twitter.com/Kg8ncWFsxi
— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 28, 2017
We are through to the next round!! Vamos a por otra ronda!! 🔵 #FACup @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/rq65ErBZOC
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 28, 2017
Good game boys! #CFC #EmiratesFACup @ChelseaFC 👏🏼🔵 pic.twitter.com/s9xdMRa0zf
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 28, 2017
On our way to the next round. So proud of my mates for the job done today. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kqJoXAWLYF
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) January 28, 2017