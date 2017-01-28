Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Brentford

Assist 🎁 Goal ⚽ Clean sheet ✋ Perfect day at the office 😊😊 thanks for all the messages !! On to the next round 🔵 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/mUj8AF3cr4 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 28, 2017

Premier League table-toppers Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable victory over Brentford today.

Head coach Antonio Conte rotated his squad, but the players that came in to face the Bees were more than up to the task and recorded a 4-0 win.

After the final whistle, the players involved – and a few who were not involved – posted on their social media account to react to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

Muy buenas sensaciones también en la FA Cup. Seguimos avanzando. / Feeling good on the @EmiratesFACup too. Keep on running #ComeOnChelsea 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cKfwx7RbXO — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 28, 2017

Great win in the FA Cup today, happy to be back at the Bridge! Thank you for the support👌🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QIFT1OCxJj — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) January 28, 2017

We are through to the next round!! Vamos a por otra ronda!! 🔵 #FACup @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/rq65ErBZOC — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 28, 2017

Good win in the FA Cup today. Good team performance and into the next round we go! #facup #cfc A photo posted by asmir1 (@asmir1) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:40pm PST