Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Brentford

Posted by - January 28, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, FA Cup, Photos

Premier League table-toppers Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable victory over Brentford today.

Head coach Antonio Conte rotated his squad, but the players that came in to face the Bees were more than up to the task and recorded a 4-0 win.

After the final whistle, the players involved – and a few who were not involved – posted on their social media account to react to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

Good win in the FA Cup today. Good team performance and into the next round we go! #facup #cfc

A photo posted by asmir1 (@asmir1) on