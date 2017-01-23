Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Hull

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon.

A goal from Diego Costa on his return to the team and another from Gary Cahill secured all three points for Antonio Conte’s side.

But the game was overshadowed by the fractured skull suffered by Tigers midfielder Ryan Mason in a first-half collision with Cahill.

Here’s how the players reacted.