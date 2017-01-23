Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Hull

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon.

A goal from Diego Costa on his return to the team and another from Gary Cahill secured all three points for Antonio Conte’s side.

But the game was overshadowed by the fractured skull suffered by Tigers midfielder Ryan Mason in a first-half collision with Cahill.

Here’s how the players reacted.

Not our best game, but important 3 points!! I want to wish @RyanMason the very best!! ⚪️ #cfc pic.twitter.com/0LV8JWRnCy — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 22, 2017

Wishing @RyanMason a very speedy recovery! — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) January 22, 2017

Best wishes to Ryan Mason, as a player never nice to see things like that — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) January 22, 2017

Get well soon @RyanMason I'm sure you'll recover quickly. — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 22, 2017

Very good win today @ChelseaFC. I want to wish a very good recovery to @RyanMason — Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 23, 2017