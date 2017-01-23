Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Hull

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon.
A goal from Diego Costa on his return to the team and another from Gary Cahill secured all three points for Antonio Conte’s side.
But the game was overshadowed by the fractured skull suffered by Tigers midfielder Ryan Mason in a first-half collision with Cahill.
Here’s how the players reacted.
Not our best game, but important 3 points!! I want to wish @RyanMason the very best!! ⚪️ #cfc pic.twitter.com/0LV8JWRnCy
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 22, 2017
Very important win today! Thanks to our fans…once again ! #CHEHUL #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/cBCFZVrkNa
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 22, 2017
Great to hear that @RyanMason is getting better! #getwellsoon @HullCity
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 22, 2017
Wishing @RyanMason a very speedy recovery!
— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) January 22, 2017
Great result for us. Always positive.
Best wishes to Ryan Mason, as a player never nice to see things like that
— Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) January 22, 2017
There's nothing better than celebrating a goal with the fans! C'mon @ChelseaFC #PL pic.twitter.com/bIA3ihzWK9
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 22, 2017
Get well soon @RyanMason I'm sure you'll recover quickly.
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 22, 2017
Very good win today @ChelseaFC. I want to wish a very good recovery to @RyanMason
— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 23, 2017
Just got the updates about @RyanMason.. sad to hear, hope you will recover fast !!! All our prayers and thoughts are for you tonight
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 22, 2017