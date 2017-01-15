Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Leicester

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium yesterday evening.

Their first two goals came from the unlikely source of left wing-back Marcos Alonso, who was clearly delighted with his efforts.

His Spanish compatriot Pedro Rodriguez added the third goal. Here’s what Alonso, Pedro and their Chelsea team-mates had to say about the match when they posted to their social media accounts after the final whistle.

Gran Marcos y gran Chelsea, seguimos sumando / Great @marcosalonso03 and great @ChelseaFC . Keep on running. Come on Blues! #CFC pic.twitter.com/B6NeKAWXwX — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 14, 2017

Congratulations @marcosalonso28 ⚽️⚽️on his 2 goals and MOM performance. Great team effort to produce another fantastic 3 points. 👅😂💪 @chelseafc Great away support from the chelsea fans 👊 A photo posted by Gary Cahill (@garyjcahill) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Great victory to bounce back after our loss against Tottenham! Congrats to @marcosalonso28 and @_pedro17_ for their goals!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #cfc A photo posted by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:10am PST