Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Leicester

Posted by - January 15, 2017

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium yesterday evening.

Their first two goals came from the unlikely source of left wing-back Marcos Alonso, who was clearly delighted with his efforts.

His Spanish compatriot Pedro Rodriguez added the third goal. Here’s what Alonso, Pedro and their Chelsea team-mates had to say about the match when they posted to their social media accounts after the final whistle.