Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Leicester

What a great day! #LEICHE #PL @ChelseaFC @premierleague ⚽️⚽️😉
Qué gran día! #CFC #PremierLeague ⚽️⚽️😉 pic.twitter.com/rtBqJALXCh
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 14, 2017
Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium yesterday evening.
Their first two goals came from the unlikely source of left wing-back Marcos Alonso, who was clearly delighted with his efforts.
His Spanish compatriot Pedro Rodriguez added the third goal. Here’s what Alonso, Pedro and their Chelsea team-mates had to say about the match when they posted to their social media accounts after the final whistle.
Gran Marcos y gran Chelsea, seguimos sumando / Great @marcosalonso03 and great @ChelseaFC . Keep on running. Come on Blues! #CFC pic.twitter.com/B6NeKAWXwX
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 14, 2017
That goalscorer @marcosalonso03 👏🏻 Great work, team! 🔵 Ese goleador!! Gran trabajo, equipo! #cfc pic.twitter.com/H706GcPAGy
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 14, 2017
Great win for the team today. Start of a new run hopefully! … now for the @Patriots to start their big playoff run tonight! 🔵⚽️🏈
— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) January 14, 2017
Come on @chelseafc great win lads ! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #cfc #strong #squadgoals pic.twitter.com/WETFa74k9y
— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 14, 2017