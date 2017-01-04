Tweets and Photos: Gunners players react to Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Sums up how I feel. Great fight from the team at a tough ground. Disappointed but we keep moving forward! pic.twitter.com/EpjSKJ62J5 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 3, 2017

Arsenal players took to social media in the wake of their 3-3 comeback draw at Bournemouth last night to give their reaction to the game.

The Gunners had trailed 3-0 to the Cherries, but fought back to leave the Vitality Stadium with a point.

Right-back Hector Bellerin chose to use UFC fighter Dominick Cruz to express his thoughts after the match.

Club captain Per Mertesacker praised the grit and determination shown by the side to fight back into the game.

Great come back from the boys! Showed grit and determination to turn it around. #NeverGiveUp 🔴💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6Jwm6WNzf1 — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) January 3, 2017

Midfielder Granit Xhaka offered a neat summary of the game.