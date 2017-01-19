Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate beating Plymouth

Liverpool eventually overcame League Two side Plymouth Argyle by recording a 0-1 away win in their FA Cup third round replay at Home Park last night.
After the game, members of the Reds’ team on the night took to social media to give their reaction.
With Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva having scored the goal that decided the tie with a first-half header, there was a lot of love for him, particularly because he is usually less than prolific.
Next FA Cup round unlocked 🔓 Congrats @LucasLeiva87 for scoring the winner! 😀🙌🏼 #PLYLIV #YNWA #CleanSheet #LK1 @LFC pic.twitter.com/m0fBkMOiPo
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) January 18, 2017