Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 2-2 draw at Sunderland

Shame we couldn't get all 3 points to start 2017. We'll keep pushing though! Thanks for the support! 🔴👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/yT9IDaaCmq — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 2, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was always unhappy about the scheduling of yesterday afternoon’s game at Sunderland from the moment it was confirmed, so a 2-2 draw against the struggling Black Cats will not have changed his opinion.

The Reds kicked off at the Stadium of Light less than 48 hours after their victory over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and were unable to muster enough to secure more than a point.

Twice they led, through Daniel Sturridge then Sadio Mane, but twice they were pegged back by Jermain Defoe.

Only a couple of Liverpool players stuck their heads above the parapet to react to the game on social media.