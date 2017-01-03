Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on beating West Ham

Fantastic to start #2017 with a big win! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/8kjwA3hs9w — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 2, 2017

Manchester United needed over an hour to break down 10-man West Ham United in last night’s Premier League encounter, but eventually left the London Stadium with a 0-2 away win and three points.

It was a sixth consecutive victory for Jose Mourinho’s side and moved the Red Devils level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic settled the game. Here’s what some of United’s players had to say on social media in the wake of the result.

Buen partido del equipo 3puntos importantes hemos comenzado muy bien el año Good team match,3 important points we started the year very well pic.twitter.com/IOJihsueUM — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) January 2, 2017

250 matches with @manutd and the same happiness with every single goal of my teammates! Let this good streak continue! ⚽ #mufc pic.twitter.com/DNsW12diJ2 — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 2, 2017

Thanks to our travelling mob for your support pic.twitter.com/LVhqc1yPmO — Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 2, 2017

3 points and 3 stitches on the way to Manchester @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/fsVH39uUOk — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 2, 2017

Good to start the year off with a win ⚽️ happy birthday to my bro @timboo95 enjoy it #51 #39 pic.twitter.com/Kcy7e9fXFe — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 2, 2017

Another top performance Unbeaten in 13 and 6 prem wins on the bounce…the boys have been unstoppable #MUFC pic.twitter.com/phyxU8lpCU — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 2, 2017