Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Manchester United’s players have taken to the social media accounts to react to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

There was no response from Paul Pogba, who conceded a first-half penalty by needlessly handling the ball in the box from a Liverpool corner. He was conspicuosly quiet on Twitter and Instagram after the match.

But several of his team-mates celebrated a point gained courtesy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game.