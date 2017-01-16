Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Spectacular atmosphere at Old Trafford! Great team effort until the end! We couldn't make it today but we'll try again on Saturday! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/a09ibXw7la
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 15, 2017
Manchester United’s players have taken to the social media accounts to react to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.
There was no response from Paul Pogba, who conceded a first-half penalty by needlessly handling the ball in the box from a Liverpool corner. He was conspicuosly quiet on Twitter and Instagram after the match.
But several of his team-mates celebrated a point gained courtesy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the game.
United never give up! it was a shame not getting the 3 points for our fans. let's think about the next one 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qGyd14XgLB
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 15, 2017
Tough match! Like always our fans were amazing! It's a pleasure playing for you! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/FUrT4pZm4b
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) January 15, 2017
Thanks again to ALL the @ManUtd supporters for this incredible atmosphere. We didn't get the win but your support was amazing!!👏🏽👍🏽#MUFC pic.twitter.com/oc9YyxttWa
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 16, 2017