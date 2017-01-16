Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Spectacular atmosphere at Old Trafford! Great team effort until the end! We couldn't make it today but we'll try again on Saturday! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/a09ibXw7la — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 15, 2017

Manchester United’s players have taken to the social media accounts to react to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

There was no response from Paul Pogba, who conceded a first-half penalty by needlessly handling the ball in the box from a Liverpool corner. He was conspicuosly quiet on Twitter and Instagram after the match.

But several of his team-mates celebrated a point gained courtesy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game.

United never give up! it was a shame not getting the 3 points for our fans. let's think about the next one 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qGyd14XgLB — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 15, 2017

Tough match! Like always our fans were amazing! It's a pleasure playing for you! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/FUrT4pZm4b — Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) January 15, 2017