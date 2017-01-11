Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Hull

One step closer! #EFLCup 🔴⚫⚽️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/EoKSr5JfBD
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 10, 2017
Manchester United’s players took to their social media accounts after a 2-0 win over Hull City put them in a strong position to book their place in the EFL Cup final.
The Red Devils struggled to put the game to bed, but eventually emerged from their semi-final first leg with a two-goal advantage and a clean sheet.
Juan Mata opened the scoring, with Marouane Fellaini adding the important second goal late on. Here’s what the goalscorers and their team-mates had to say about the match.
9 wins in a row, 15 games unbeaten #MUFC pic.twitter.com/AMmd8hrtAP
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) January 10, 2017
Good match, good score! Buen partido, buen resultado! C'mon @ManUtd 💪🏻 #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/iwOzNBxQfE
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 10, 2017
@manchesterunited Good result, we are close to reaching Wembley. Now to recover and think about the match on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7idb9Zr2w9
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) January 10, 2017
Nice win and good vibes! ⚽️🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/K6xfIFBJaH
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) January 10, 2017
Good win but we will have to fight a lot in the second leg to be in the final #leaguecup // todavía mucho que pelear en el partido de vuelta pic.twitter.com/VdCPt2eFp8
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 10, 2017
Winning mentality…the streak continues💪 @ManUtd #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/C48VzfSu3U
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 10, 2017