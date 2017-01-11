Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Hull

Manchester United’s players took to their social media accounts after a 2-0 win over Hull City put them in a strong position to book their place in the EFL Cup final.

The Red Devils struggled to put the game to bed, but eventually emerged from their semi-final first leg with a two-goal advantage and a clean sheet.

Juan Mata opened the scoring, with Marouane Fellaini adding the important second goal late on. Here’s what the goalscorers and their team-mates had to say about the match.

9 wins in a row, 15 games unbeaten #MUFC pic.twitter.com/AMmd8hrtAP — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) January 10, 2017

@manchesterunited Good result, we are close to reaching Wembley. Now to recover and think about the match on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7idb9Zr2w9 — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) January 10, 2017