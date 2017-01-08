Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Reading

Manchester United players took to Twitter to celebrate yesterday’s comfortable FA Cup third round win over Reading.

The Red Devils cruised passed their Championship opponents with a 4-0 win at Old Trafford yesterday lunchtime.

Captain Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with his 249th goal for United to equal Sir Bobby Charlton’s club record. That feat was referenced by many players when they posed on social media after the game.

Here’s what they had to say in the wake of the match.

Great team performance and looking forward to the draw on Monday 😬 @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/rtcKAGcF4F — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 7, 2017

Congrats to @WayneRooney for equalling @SirBobby's goals record. Incredible achievement. Getting to share it with you today was special! pic.twitter.com/XU2eDPv1Vh — Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 7, 2017

Great team performance and Well done Captain 👏🏾 #10#11 pic.twitter.com/bG2qvQZqk0 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 7, 2017

Good result today happy to progress to the next round! A goal is always a bonus @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/61Nr3TkCgC — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 7, 2017

An important win for reaching the next round of the FA Cup. Great game from the entire team and fantastic support from our fans! #mufc pic.twitter.com/wqYslwQk2G — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 7, 2017