Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Reading

January 8, 2017

Manchester United players took to Twitter to celebrate yesterday’s comfortable FA Cup third round win over Reading.

The Red Devils cruised passed their Championship opponents with a 4-0 win at Old Trafford yesterday lunchtime.

Captain Wayne Rooney opened the scoring with his 249th goal for United to equal Sir Bobby Charlton’s club record. That feat was referenced by many players when they posed on social media after the game.

Here’s what they had to say in the wake of the match.