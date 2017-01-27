Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to their EFL Cup semi-final win over Hull City

Our 17 game unbeaten run comes to an end 😔…not the result we wanted BUT WE'RE GOING TO WEMBLEY 💥 🙌🏽 💥 #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/vBNCZ6F0nC — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 26, 2017

Manchester United’s players had the disappointment of seeing their long unbeaten run come to an end against Hull City last night, but there was ample compensation as they booked their place at Wembley for the EFL Cup final.

While the Tigers won 2-1 on the night, it was United who won the tie on aggregate and progressed to face Southampton.

After the match, several United players posted on their social media accounts to reflect on events at the KCOM Stadium.

Our unbeaten run might have finished… but we are back at Wembley boys!! 🔴💪🏻🏟 C'mon @ManUtd let's fight for another trophy! #EFLCup #mufc pic.twitter.com/Us4RY2T0Id — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 26, 2017

Have to say our fans tonight was unbelievable 👏👏👏 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 26, 2017

Job done! ✅ We are going back to Wembley! 💪🏻 Misión cumplida: Volvemos a Wembley! 👌🏻 #EFLCup @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/n8LEGq51wG — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 26, 2017