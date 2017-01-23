Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Wayne Rooney’s 250th goal

250 not out…⚽⚽⚽⚽
Class mate. So happy for you! pic.twitter.com/h1QqoBGR4D
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 21, 2017
Manchester United players offered messages of congratulations to their captain Wayne Rooney after he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer over the weekend.
Rooney’s equaliser at Stoke City on Saturday was his 250th goal for the Red Devils and took him past Sir Bobby Charlton 249 goals to become the outright record holder.
Here is what some of Rooney’s colleagues had to say about his achievement in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium.
2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ ⚽️ What an unbelievable achievement @WayneRooney 👏🏽👏🏽#justdoit pic.twitter.com/Pf8yca8qdk
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 22, 2017
THANK U for all the B-Day wishes! Today's result wasn't what we wanted, but we'll fight back for our fans! Congrats to @WayneRooney 2⃣5⃣0⃣⚽! pic.twitter.com/pFzt12x8IG
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 21, 2017
An amazing goal today from a great team mate! Congrats on your all-time record! @WayneRooney #mufc pic.twitter.com/wDLv4OzhdD
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 21, 2017
History Maker 👏🏾👉🏾 250 @waynerooney 👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/bzS3svDcSM
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 21, 2017
2⃣5⃣0⃣⚽ 👏🏻👏🏻 @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/rTH5Z5eym6
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) January 21, 2017
Well done Wazza 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 making history !! @waynerooney @ManUtd https://t.co/x8BZUoOZYZ
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) January 21, 2017
Record breaker! Well done legend 🔴 @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/hApt4M9aX1
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 21, 2017
Yes Wazza @WayneRooney! 250 goals! What an achievement to be @ManUtd's all time top scorer! #legend
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 21, 2017
True legend, Wazza🔴 @WayneRooney @ManUtd https://t.co/EkaCUsO7hY
— Joe Riley (@joeriley49) January 22, 2017