Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Wayne Rooney’s 250th goal

January 23, 2017

Manchester United players offered messages of congratulations to their captain Wayne Rooney after he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer over the weekend.

Rooney’s equaliser at Stoke City on Saturday was his 250th goal for the Red Devils and took him past Sir Bobby Charlton 249 goals to become the outright record holder.

Here is what some of Rooney’s colleagues had to say about his achievement in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium.