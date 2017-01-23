Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Wayne Rooney’s 250th goal

250 not out…⚽⚽⚽⚽

Class mate. So happy for you! pic.twitter.com/h1QqoBGR4D — Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 21, 2017

Manchester United players offered messages of congratulations to their captain Wayne Rooney after he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer over the weekend.

Rooney’s equaliser at Stoke City on Saturday was his 250th goal for the Red Devils and took him past Sir Bobby Charlton 249 goals to become the outright record holder.

Here is what some of Rooney’s colleagues had to say about his achievement in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium.

THANK U for all the B-Day wishes! Today's result wasn't what we wanted, but we'll fight back for our fans! Congrats to @WayneRooney 2⃣5⃣0⃣⚽! pic.twitter.com/pFzt12x8IG — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 21, 2017

An amazing goal today from a great team mate! Congrats on your all-time record! @WayneRooney #mufc pic.twitter.com/wDLv4OzhdD — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) January 21, 2017