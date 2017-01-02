Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Watford

Tottenham Hotspur started 2017 with a comfortable away win at Watford on New Year’s Day.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side coasted to a 1-4 victory over the Hornets yesterday, with two players sharing the goals.

Striker Harry Kane scored the first two goals, while midfielder Dele Alli bagged the third and fourth for the north Londoners.

Here’s how the Spurs players, including both goalscorers, reacted to making a winning start to the new year and moving into the Premier League’s top four as a result.