Tweets and Photos: Spurs players on beating Watford

good start to 2017, happy new year everyone 👍🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/KgqOLKIquU — Dele (@Dele_Alli) January 1, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur started 2017 with a comfortable away win at Watford on New Year’s Day.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side coasted to a 1-4 victory over the Hornets yesterday, with two players sharing the goals.

Striker Harry Kane scored the first two goals, while midfielder Dele Alli bagged the third and fourth for the north Londoners.

Here’s how the Spurs players, including both goalscorers, reacted to making a winning start to the new year and moving into the Premier League’s top four as a result.

No better way to start the new year! Great away win again! #COYS pic.twitter.com/qo3hNkjp5G — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 1, 2017

Great away win,focus turn to the next match #COYS pic.twitter.com/fa3kc6itRh — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 1, 2017