Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Aston Villa

Been looking forward to this one 👏👏 #coys pic.twitter.com/m4s4V7Reuq — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) January 8, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in yesterday’s third round tie.

Spurs had struggled to break Villa down until Ben Davies headed home Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s cross in the 70th minute.

South Korea international Heung-min Son later added a second to make sure of the result.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the match, starting with Davies – who had never scored for the club before – and the man who set him up.

Instant impact tonight 😅😋 happy with the assist and the win, good for the confidence !! 1000x thanks for your messages & support 🙏🙏🙏 #COYS — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) January 8, 2017

Great result! Looking forward to the next round #facup — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) January 8, 2017