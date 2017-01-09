Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Aston Villa

Posted by - January 9, 2017 - All News, Aston Villa, FA Cup, Photos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in yesterday’s third round tie.

Spurs had struggled to break Villa down until Ben Davies headed home Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s cross in the 70th minute.

South Korea international Heung-min Son later added a second to make sure of the result.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the match, starting with Davies – who had never scored for the club before – and the man who set him up.