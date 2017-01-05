Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur halted Premier League leaders Chelsea’s 13-match winning run by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them at White Hart Lane last night.

Two headed goals from Dele Alli – the first on the stroke of half-time, the second early in the second-half – settled the game in Spurs’ favour.

The north Londoners were obviously delighted at beating a local rival, reeling in the table-toppers and inflicting a bit of revenge for last season’s Battle of Stamford Bridge.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say on social media about the match.

