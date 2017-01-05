Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

😅 A photo posted by Dele (@delealli36) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

Tottenham Hotspur halted Premier League leaders Chelsea’s 13-match winning run by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them at White Hart Lane last night.

Two headed goals from Dele Alli – the first on the stroke of half-time, the second early in the second-half – settled the game in Spurs’ favour.

The north Londoners were obviously delighted at beating a local rival, reeling in the table-toppers and inflicting a bit of revenge for last season’s Battle of Stamford Bridge.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say on social media about the match.

Great Team performance and massive thank you to the fans for their support #COYS pic.twitter.com/V7mHUhbXrL — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 4, 2017