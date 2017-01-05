Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur halted Premier League leaders Chelsea’s 13-match winning run by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them at White Hart Lane last night.
Two headed goals from Dele Alli – the first on the stroke of half-time, the second early in the second-half – settled the game in Spurs’ favour.
The north Londoners were obviously delighted at beating a local rival, reeling in the table-toppers and inflicting a bit of revenge for last season’s Battle of Stamford Bridge.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say on social media about the match.
Unbelievable win and atmosphere! @Dele_Alli on 🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/mfDg5V7i0O
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 4, 2017
What a night 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/EgE2Fn5jKb
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) January 4, 2017
👏👏👏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/2cjmblyV0x
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) January 4, 2017
No words needed… 💙#COYS pic.twitter.com/sNC8vb5wtJ
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 4, 2017
Great Team performance and massive thank you to the fans for their support #COYS pic.twitter.com/V7mHUhbXrL
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 4, 2017
Special night ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/O12BeGy7bp
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 4, 2017