Tweets and Photos: Spurs react to beating West Brom

Amazing way to finish a special week! Unbelievable team performance today! Always nice to keep the match ball! ⚽⚽⚽ @Dele_Alli @kylewalker2 pic.twitter.com/BFuGItrMJ6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to their social media accounts to celebrate their 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in yesterday’s Premier League game.

The north Londoners coasted to victory at White Hart Lane. Striker Harry Kane capped a week in which he became a father for the first time by scoring a hat-trick against the Baggies.

Here’s what Kane and his team-mates had to say about the match and starting the weekend with three points in the bag.

Great win!! Congrats @harrykane on the hat-trick ⚽️#COYS A photo posted by Dele (@delealli36) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:44am PST

That's how to start a weekend! Brilliant team performance and congrats on the hat-trick @HKane. Hope @JanVertonghen's injury isn't too bad pic.twitter.com/AYiropfBZS — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 14, 2017

Good performance of the team today 3 important points #Coys pic.twitter.com/gAPoreBOiy — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 14, 2017

A very good game. I wish my brother @JanVertonghen a quick recovery. #COYS pic.twitter.com/0fayBplcR5 — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) January 14, 2017

Great all round performance today, congratulations @HKane ⚽️⚽️⚽️ enjoy the weekend pic.twitter.com/VveUNimS3e — Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 14, 2017