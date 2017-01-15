Tweets and Photos: Spurs react to beating West Brom

Amazing way to finish a special week! Unbelievable team performance today! Always nice to keep the match ball! ⚽⚽⚽ @Dele_Alli @kylewalker2 pic.twitter.com/BFuGItrMJ6
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 14, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to their social media accounts to celebrate their 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in yesterday’s Premier League game.
The north Londoners coasted to victory at White Hart Lane. Striker Harry Kane capped a week in which he became a father for the first time by scoring a hat-trick against the Baggies.
Here’s what Kane and his team-mates had to say about the match and starting the weekend with three points in the bag.
That's how to start a weekend! Brilliant team performance and congrats on the hat-trick @HKane. Hope @JanVertonghen's injury isn't too bad pic.twitter.com/AYiropfBZS
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 14, 2017
Great Team performance #COYS pic.twitter.com/pjQMRBXpTP
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 14, 2017
Good performance of the team today 3 important points #Coys pic.twitter.com/gAPoreBOiy
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 14, 2017
3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZOoF3BcbZ5
— Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) January 14, 2017
A very good game. I wish my brother @JanVertonghen a quick recovery. #COYS pic.twitter.com/0fayBplcR5
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) January 14, 2017
Great all round performance today, congratulations @HKane ⚽️⚽️⚽️ enjoy the weekend pic.twitter.com/VveUNimS3e
— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 14, 2017
Great team performance today! Onto the next one #coys #wasitmygoaltoday?
— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 14, 2017