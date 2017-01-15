Tweets and Photos: Spurs react to beating West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to their social media accounts to celebrate their 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in yesterday’s Premier League game.

The north Londoners coasted to victory at White Hart Lane. Striker Harry Kane capped a week in which he became a father for the first time by scoring a hat-trick against the Baggies.

Here’s what Kane and his team-mates had to say about the match and starting the weekend with three points in the bag.

Great win!! Congrats @harrykane on the hat-trick ⚽️#COYS

