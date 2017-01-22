Tweets and Photos: Wayne Rooney talks to Sir Bobby Charlton, reacts to breaking his Man Utd goalscoring record

January 22, 2017

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney broke the club’s all-time goalscoring record by scoring his 250th goal for the Red Devils in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

Rooney’s equaliser took him past Sir Bobby Charlton to become the outright top goalscorer in United’s history.

After the match, Charlton came into the away dressing room at the bet365 Stadium to congratulate Rooney in person.

The England skipper posted a series of tweets in which he thanked Charlton for his words and reacted to his achievement.