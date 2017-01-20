Tweets: Spurs players react to new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur players have been taking to social media to give their reaction to the club’s new stadium.

Members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad were taken on virtual reality tours of their prospective home yesterday evening.

Today some players gave their thoughts on what they had seen and shared screenshots of the ground, which is due to be busy for the start of the 2018/19 season.

Striker Harry Kane was among those to react to the latest images of the plans.