Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores a stunning solo goal in Arsenal training

Prep for the weekend ⚽️🏃🏾💨 #StrikeSeries #Training pic.twitter.com/HFKV80GSqC
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 19, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on target with a sensational solo goal in training yesterday as the Gunners prepare for Sunday’s game against Burnley.
Receiving the ball on the right wing, the Ox danced round numerous team-mates before slotting the ball into the net.
The England international was clearly keen to show the world his efforts because he posted video footage of the goal from two different camera angles to his Twitter account after the session.