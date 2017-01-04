Video: Alexis Sanchez’s furious reaction to Arsenal’s draw at Bournemouth

Here's the footage of it. Look at Alexis. Winner mentality. [via @Kloppholic] pic.twitter.com/M11KePIZgd
— Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) January 3, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez made no attempt to hide his anger after the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth last night.
Coming from 3-0 down can sometimes make a draw feel like a victory, but that certainly was not the case for the Chilean forward.
As the final whistle was blown at the Vitality Stadium, Sanchez shouted and hurled his arms around in disgust, threw his gloves to the ground and stomped off towards the tunnel. Not a happy chap, nor would Arsenal fans want him to be after that display.