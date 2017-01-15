Video: Antonio Conte eats cake, then addresses Diego Costa situation

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte had an unusual start to his post-match press conference after yesterday’s win over champions Leicester City.
The Italian boss had his head turned by a piece of cake, then immediately had to answer questions over whether striker Diego Costa had had his head turned by the prospect of a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.
Conte, who said he was hungry having not eaten, talking his way into sampling some cake that was being eaten in the press room at the King Power Stadium.
He was still swallowing when he was asked about Costa, who he claimed had suffered a back injury in training on Tuesday and not trained since.