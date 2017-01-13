Video: Antonio Conte previews Leicester vs Chelsea

Chelsea head coach – and newly crowned Premier League manager of the month for a record third consecutive time – Antonio Conte faced reporters at the club’s Cobham training ground this afternoon to preview this weekend’s clash with Leicester City.
Conte’s Premier League leaders face last season’s champions at the King Power Stadium in the late kick-off on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues boss discussed the forthcoming game as well as a host of other topics, including Nathan Ake’s return from his loan spell at Bournemouth. Conte indicated he was less inclined to sign players this month with Ake now at his disposal.
