Video: Antonio Conte says Diego Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, could start vs Hull

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says striker Diego Costa wants to stay at the club and is in contention to start against Hull City this weekend.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, the Blues boss confirmed that Costa – who had been linked with a transfer to the Chinese Super League – had returned to training on Tuesday and insisted that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.
He said he would make a decision ahead of kick-off on Sunday as to whether the Spain international would face the Tigers.
Click play to watch Conte’s press conference in full.