Video: Antonio Conte suggests Chelsea will make January signings

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has indicated that he hoping to sign players in the current transfer window.
The Blues are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, but Conte wants to strengthen before the end of the month.
He told his press conference today that he wants to strengthen some areas of his squad, though he noted that would be dependent on the availability of the right players.
Conte said: “It’s important to talk with my club. For sure, there are some positions that if we are able to find the right solution it’s important to take a good solution.
“This championship is long and it’s important, but also I know the difficulty of the January market and to find the right solution, the right player, it won’t be easy. But for sure we are talking about this.”