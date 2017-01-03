Video: Arsenal arrive at Bournemouth

The boys are here…#BOUvAFC pic.twitter.com/ovvJql2kTB
Arsenal’s players have arrived at the Vitality Stadium ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.
The Gunners arrive on the south coast looking for three points to take them above Manchester City and into third place in the table.
You can see the squad arriving at the stadium and making their way to the away dressing room in the video above.
Substitute Ainsley Maitland-Niles appeared to be enjoying his music, while fellow bench-warmer Lucas Perez was looking particularly happy with life. Also featured is Shkodran Mustafi who starts for the first time since December 10.