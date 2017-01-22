Video: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger pushes fourth official Anthony Taylor during Burnley game

WATCH: Wenger could be in trouble for pushing fourth official, says Graeme Souness. More: https://t.co/H143u9NPKv https://t.co/xSbs2ninlO
— Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor during his side’s victory over Burnley this afternoon.
The Frenchman was sent-off by referee Jon Moss for his protests after midfielder Granit Xhaka was shown a red card.
Wenger went up the tunnel, but was still keeping an eye on the game and had not moved far enough away for Taylor’s liking. When the fourth official instructed Wenger to go, the Gunners boss responded with a push.
An Emirates Stadium steward put his body between the pair before the matter got any further out of hand.
After the match Wenger, who is likely to face a ban over the incident, admitted pushing Taylor.
He said: “I should have shut up – I apologise for not having done that.
“It was nothing malicious. I should have kept my control, even if it was in a hectic time.”