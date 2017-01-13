Video: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti transfer rumours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed media reports linking him with bids for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Torino forward Andrea Belotti.
The Gunners boss said the stories were “fake news” and disputed suggestions that he was attempting to bring either of the two players to the Emirates Stadium during the current transfer window.
Spain international Morata, aged 24, rejoined Real Madrid in the last transfer window after they activated a buy-back clause in the deal that took him to Juventus in 2014.
Italy international Belotti, aged 23, is currently starring for Torino.