Video: Arsenal new boy Cohen Bramall dicusses his first day at the club

Arsenal’s first signing of the January transfer window has been talking about joining the club.
Left-back Cohen Bramall has signed for the Gunners from non-league Hednesford Town in a £40,000 deal.
In an interview with Sky Sports, the 20-year-old revealed he reported for duty at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground expecting to be working with the club’s under-23 side, only to be thrown in with Arsene Wenger’s first-team squad.
He clearly rose to the challenge because Wenger confirmed the Bramall deal yesterday.
Click play on the video above to hear what the new Gunner had to say.