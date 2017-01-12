Video: Arsenal star finds basketball net with overhead kick

Swishh.. #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/yibhuP8RwQ
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 12, 2017
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has been bringing his football skills to the basketball court.
The Spain international, who was celebrating the NBA’s visit to London, balanced a basketball on his foot, before flicking it over his head and finding a smaller net than he usually aims for. He was able to take the plaudits on the court.
Bellerin posted footage of his achievement to his Twitter account this afternoon. You can see it in the video above.