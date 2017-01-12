Video: Arsenal starlet Ismael Bennacer’s stunning assist

🇩🇿 Not seen much of @ismaa_ben before?
Well check out this assist… pic.twitter.com/thsmWWyNLi
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 12, 2017
To celebrate their youngster Ismael Bennacer’s inclusion in the Algeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal have released footage of this outrageous assist he produced in a recent under-23 game against Derby County.
With the ball dropping out of the sky, the 19-year-old met the ball on the bounce, controlled it on his chest before lofting a through-ball between Rams defenders to allow Savvos Mourgos to open the scoring.
Arsenal went on to win last Friday’s match 2-1.