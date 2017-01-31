Video: Arsenal’s Chuba Akpom discusses Brighton move

Posted by - January 31, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Football videos, Transfer News and Gossip

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has given his first interview since completing a loan move to Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old Gunners starlet will spend the rest of the 2016/17 campaign with the Seagulls as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

After finalising his loan switch, he spoke to Brighton’s in-house media team about the deal and his plans for the rest of the season.

Click play to hear what Akpom had to say.