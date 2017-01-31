Video: Arsenal’s Chuba Akpom discusses Brighton move

Chuba Akpom has spoken exclusively to #SeagullsPlayerHD after agreeing to join #BHAFC on loan for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/STHcFyV1f6
— BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 30, 2017
Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has given his first interview since completing a loan move to Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.
The 21-year-old Gunners starlet will spend the rest of the 2016/17 campaign with the Seagulls as they push for promotion to the Premier League.
After finalising his loan switch, he spoke to Brighton’s in-house media team about the deal and his plans for the rest of the season.
