Video: Arsenal’s Dan Crowley makes his Go Ahead Eagles debut

Arsenal starlet Dan Crowley has made his debut for Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles.
The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the Eredivisie side on loan and immediately got his chance in their game against AZ Alkmaar last weekend.
Crowley started the game on the bench, but got his chance as a 76th-minute substitute with AZ winning 1-0. But he was unable to turn the game in his new team’s favour as AZ ran out 3-1 winners.
You can see highlights from the game, including footage of Crowley sitting on the bench and then coming on, in the video above.