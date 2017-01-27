Video: Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chuba Akpom show off their cooking stills

Arsenal trio Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chuba Akpom have been taking part in a charity cooking challenge.
They were joined by Arsenal Ladies’ Danielle Carter for an event hosted by the Heart4More Foundation.
The Gunners’ stars were challenged to create meals that are conducive to a healthy heart.
Bellerin and the Ox are both bullish going into the competition, while Akpom freely acknowledges that he cannot cook.
But it’s not long before the young striker is uttering the phrase: “Marination in the nation.”