Video: Arsene Wenger confirms he will accept FA charge, previews Southampton game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he was accept the FA misconduct charge he received for his actions during last weekend’s win over Burnley.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash with Southampton, Wenger said he would accept the charges for the verbal outburst that led to his dismissal against the Clarets and for a subsequent push on fourth official Anthony Taylor.
With regard to the Saints game, Wenger said he will be short of players in midfield due to Granit Xhaka’s suspension, Mohamed Elneny being at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt and Santi Cazorla still injured.