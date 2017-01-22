Video: Arsene Wenger discusses Arsenal 2-1 Burnley, including his sending off

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had an uncomfortable post-match press conference following today’s victory over Burnley.
An injury time penalty from Alexis Sanchez had secured all three points for the Gunners, but by that time Wenger had already been sent-off for remonstrating with the match officials over a red card show to midfielder Granit Xhaka.
He also pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel following his dismissal.
Unsurprisingly, all that was covered in the press conference, where Wenger was in apologetic mood.
Click play to hear what he had to say.