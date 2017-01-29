Video: Axel Tuanzebe reacts to making his Man Utd debut vs Wigan

This is great to see!
Axel Tuanzebe is buzzing after his #MUFC debut… #MUTV pic.twitter.com/bjl9AV7v0d
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2017
Manchester United starlet Axel Tuanzebe could not hide his delight after making his first-team debut in today’s FA Cup fourth round win over Wigan Athletic.
Tuanzebe, aged 19, came off the bench as a second half substitute for fellow youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah with United leading 2-0. They went on to win 4-0.
After the final whistle, the young defender spoke to United’s in-house media team about making his first senior appearance.
Click play on the video above to hear what he had to say.