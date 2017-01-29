Video: Axel Tuanzebe reacts to making his Man Utd debut vs Wigan

January 29, 2017

Manchester United starlet Axel Tuanzebe could not hide his delight after making his first-team debut in today’s FA Cup fourth round win over Wigan Athletic.

Tuanzebe, aged 19, came off the bench as a second half substitute for fellow youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah with United leading 2-0. They went on to win 4-0.

After the final whistle, the young defender spoke to United’s in-house media team about making his first senior appearance.

