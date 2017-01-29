Video: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits defender could be on his way

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says he will not stand in Branislav Ivanovic’s way if the long-serving defender wants to leave the club.
Ivanovic has been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion or Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg before the current transfer window closes. Conte acknowledges that the 32-year-old would be allowed to move on.
The Serbia international joined the Blues in 2008 and has made 376 appearances for them in all competitions.
