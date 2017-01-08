Video: Chelsea captain John Terry sent off vs Peterborough

Chelsea captain John Terry has struggled for playing time in recent months and is not going to be playing again for the next few weeks.

The long-serving centre-back was handed a first start since October for today’s FA Cup third round tie against Peterborough United.

But Terry was shown a red card for hauling down Lee Angol as he raced in on goal in the 67th minute.

The Blues still coasted to a 4-1 victory and a place in the fourth round.