Video: Chelsea captain John Terry sent off vs Peterborough

An afternoon to forget for John Terry as he sees red on his return to the @ChelseaFC starting XI. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/BXhxQcrJs7
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2017
Chelsea captain John Terry has struggled for playing time in recent months and is not going to be playing again for the next few weeks.
The long-serving centre-back was handed a first start since October for today’s FA Cup third round tie against Peterborough United.
But Terry was shown a red card for hauling down Lee Angol as he raced in on goal in the 67th minute.
The Blues still coasted to a 4-1 victory and a place in the fourth round.