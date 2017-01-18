Video: Chelsea midfielder scores a couple of great goals ahead of Hull game

😅🎥 #vaselina pic.twitter.com/5783JxgWSr
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 18, 2017
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was in fine form in training today as the Premier League leaders prepare for Sunday’s clash with Hull City.
The Spanish star produced a couple of lovely goals at Cobham on Wednesday – and he posted a compilation to his Twitter account.
He was clearly particularly proud of the first goal – a delicious long-range lob – because he celebrated as if had scored it in the Premier League game. He will be hoping that it convinces Antonio Conte to give him the chance against the Tigers this weekend.
The second wasn’t as good as the first, as indicated by a more muted celebration, but it was still a decent effort.