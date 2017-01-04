Video: Chelsea’s Willian relaxed ahead of Spurs game

Camera-shy @willianborges88 on his way out to training today! pic.twitter.com/NIQlS3vtMu
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2017
Premier League leaders Chelsea face a big game against London rivals and fellow Champions League qualification contenders Tottenham Hotspur tonight.
If they are feeling any pressure in the build-up to the match, it wasn’t showing as the team trained at their Cobham base yesterday.
Brazilian midfielder Willian was looking particularly relaxed as he embraced the club’s in-house cameras, offering a double thumbs-up and a beaming grin.
That pre-match calmness is probably helped by the fact that the Blues have won their last 13 games and can afford to lose at White Hart Lane and still be five points clear at the top of the table.