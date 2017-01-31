Video: Eric Bailly makes his Man Utd return vs Everton U23s

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly made his comeback for the club in last night’s under-23 fixture against Everton.
The former Villarreal man has been away on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, but returned to Carrington last week following his national team’s group stage exit.
He was not rushed back for last weekend’s FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic, so was given the opportunity to maintain his match sharpness against the Toffees’ youngsters.
You can see footage of Bailly in action in the video above.