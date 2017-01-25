Video: Former Chelsea man signs new Southampton deal

We're delighted to announce @OriolRomeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with #SaintsFC! 😇 https://t.co/UmD6YcbDmu
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 24, 2017
Southampton mdifielder Oriel Romeu has put pen to paper on a new contract to keep him at St Mary’s for the next four-and-a-half years.
The former Chelsea man, aged 25, is now tied to the Saints until June 2021.
Former Barcelona youngster Romeu is in his second season at Southampton and has clocked up 50 appearances for the club to date. He joined from the Blues in a £5m deal in August 2015. The three-year contract he signed at that stage was due to expire at the end of next season.